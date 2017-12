EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Madison County, IL. It happened on Interstate 55 at Route 143 near Edwardsville. All northbound lanes are shut down.

Illinois State Police say the crash involved a tractor trailer and nine other vehicles. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no official word on the number or severity of injuries, but at least two medical helicopters have been to the scene.