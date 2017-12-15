Innovative communication with parents awards one local teacher $500 from Weber Chevrolet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Ms. Heinlein is an amazing 5th grade teacher at Dorris Intermediate School in the Collinsville School District. She is fantastic at communicating with both her students and with parents. She maintains a website, sends daily emails, and records great (and maybe not so great) behavior via an app.

Heinlein encourages the kids, while making sure they are respectful and kind. She also participates in extracurriculars with her students. So, any help to make her job easier and to benefit her classroom would be well-deserved and appreciated.

