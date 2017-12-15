Hidden Valley ski resort opens for 2017-2018 season

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Hidden Valley ski resort in Wildwood has opened for the 2017/2018 season. It's been cold enough lately for the snow guns to lay down a nice base. Ski runs, the polar plunge, and the tubing park opened Friday at 1:00pm.
Resort owners have said this may be their final season after 35 years in business. Recent warm winters have kept seasons short and profits down. The city of Wildwood is still considering a plan to allow limited zip line operations at the resort during the summer to increase revenue. Hidden Valley says it needs to operate zip lines year-round to remain profitable.
38.535317 -90.650690