Finalists announced for St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS – We now know the names of the six finalists hoping to be the next chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, eight semifinalists—five candidates from out of town and three from within the department—took a test focusing on areas including leadership and budgeting skills.

Earlier Thursday, the semifinalists sat through in-person interviews with the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Citizens Advisory Committee.

The top six candidates were selected based on scores from the tests and those interviews.

The six finalists were identified as:

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole, SLMPD

Major John Hayden, SLMPD

Captain Mary Edwards-Fears, SLMPD

Major Stephen Geron, Dallas Police Department

Chief Keith L. Humphrey, Norman Police Department (Oklahoma)

Chief Patrick Melvin, Port Arthur Police Department (Texas)

The finalists will answer questions from the public at a town hall meeting, scheduled to take place at the SLU Law School downtown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The deadline has passed to submit questions online, but you can still submit them in person at the SLU Law School until the forum begins. The questions will be read by a moderator.

The room capacity for the town hall meeting is only 200 people, so the meeting will be livestreamed on Mayor Lyda Krewon’s Facebook page.

The finalists will be interviewed Friday by Director of Public Safety Judge Jimmie Edwards and Mayor Krewson.

The goal is to have a new chief in place by the end of the year.