Suspect wounded, expected to survive after standoff with police

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – A man accused of shooting two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers is expected to survive after being wounded during a lengthy standoff with authorities.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the officers were responding to calls of a suspicious person in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road around 7:15 a.m. The officers, a 25-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, were both shot while confronting the individual.

It’s believed the officers’ bulletproof vests saved their lives, Granda said.

The suspected shooter fled into a home on that block and barricaded himself inside. The St. Louis County SWAT Team was activated and dispatched to contain the threat.

A short time after 11:10 a.m., the suspect opened the back door of the home and fired a weapon. A member of the SWAT Team fired a single round at the suspect in response. The suspect retreated inside the home. No one was struck by the shot fired from the suspect, Granda said.

At 2:45 p.m., the SWAT Team entered the home and found the suspect suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. The suspect, said to be 37 years-old, was given medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Two handguns were recovered from the home, Granda said.

The suspect's name will likely not be released until Friday.