St. Charles County youngster hits second hole in one in two years

WELDON SPRING, Mo. – Tiger Woods was six years-old when he hit his first hole in one. Michelle Wie got her ace at 12. St. Charles County resident Ben Hollman hit his first hole in one at the age of 10 – and his second at the age of 11.

“Hit it and it looked like a nice shot,” Ben said. “Bounces right, bounces perfectly, and it went in.”

Ben’s first hole in one came on the 17th hole of the Whitmoor Country Club South Course August 6, 2016. The second ace? The same hole on the same golf course.

Jim Hollman, Ben’s dad, said his son used an eight iron the first time and a pitching wedge on the second hole in one.

“Yeah, most people play their whole life and never get one, so two by this age is amazing,” said Jeff Mullican, PGA head teaching professional at Pheasant Run O’Fallon and Ben’s golf coach.

Ben’s mom, Elizabeth Hollman, said he tries to play every day, even during the winter.

“He loves to play with his brother,” she said.

“He did ask me if I’d give him a hundred dollars if he holed out and I thought there was no chance of that and agreed,” said Jim Hollman laughing slightly. “So now I owe him a hundred dollars.”