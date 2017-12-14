Some Missourians using pet poop to thwart porch pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, MO - The holiday season means plenty of packages are being delivered to homes. That means an uptick in delivery thefts.

Some Missouri residents are fighting back in a rather smelly way.

People in Kansas City are filling empty packages with dog and cat waste in hopes of raising a stink with criminals. They're hoping porch pirates will take the bait and learn a lesson.

According to a recent survey more than half of Americans say they know someone who's had a package stolen from outside their home. 30 percent say they've experienced it themselves.