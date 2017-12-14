× Recycle your used Christmas tree to help the fish habitat at Carlyle Lake

ST. LOUIS, MO —Don’t just toss your tree to the curb when the holiday season is over. The US Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be collecting used Christmas trees for their annual recycling project.

The Corps of Engineers along with the Illinois Department Of Natural Resources uses these trees to provide fish habitat at Carlyle Lake. The trees are submerged in the lake. The provide shelter, breeding areas, and resting places.

They’ll be collected the day after Christmas through January 30th.