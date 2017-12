× Police search for gunman in fatal north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting in north St. Louis. It happened around 7:15pm Wednesday in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on West Florissant near Goodfellow.

A man was shot several times in the chest. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. No word on a motive.

The shooting brings St. Louis city closer to a total of 200 murders this year.