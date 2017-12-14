Neighbor details dangerous encounter with Bellefontaine Neighbors shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. - “I’m just shocked,” Ousha Bailey said. “I was shocked yesterday for someone to shoot at me, and my daughter is in the house.”

Ousha Bailey claims she’s behind the initial 911 calls on Wednesday of an unknown gunman shooting in her neighborhood.

“It was about 3:30 – 3:45 maybe,” she said. “I heard a banging on my door. I’m like ‘Who is it’ because I’m sitting in the living room and my cousin and daughter was doing homework in the dining room. He said, ‘Is little Tez here,’ and I said, ‘Don’t no little Tez stay here’, he said, ‘I want my Xbox back’ … I’m like ‘Get away from my door! I told you no little Tez stay here!’ He said ‘Alright, I’m just going to shoot through your back window.’”

That’s when Bailey said she got up and looked out her blinds to get a look at the person.

“I saw him walking away, so I opened the door and said ‘What’d you just say’ and he turned around and shot twice at me and I shut the door real fast,” she said.

Thankfully, no bullets came toward the house and didn’t hit anyone.

Bailey said she didn’t recognize him, so she called police.

“The police were out here all night, he started shooting again around 9:30 p.m.,” she said. “Then this morning when my daughter was getting ready for school we hear the same gun shots again.”

Around that time, police said the same man had shot two officers and barricaded himself in a home.

Bailey said police urged her and her daughter to get in the basement during the standoff.

Eight hours later, police took the man into custody and charges are pending.

“I’m just praying that he doesn’t get out,” she said. “Like, no way, like doesn’t get out of jail at all! He needs to be committed, he needs to be on the locked union.”

Police recovered two guns from inside the home.

The home is all boarded up as the investigation continues.