Mother pleads for safe return of missing daughter

O’FALLON, Mo. – A worried St. Charles County mother begged for her daughter’s safe return home on Thursday.

The O’Fallon Police Department said Kelly Steiniger hasn’t been seen or her heard from since December 6.

Steiniger’s mother, Sandy Cosgrove, has been posting missing person fliers all around town, hoping those would help with finding her 39-year-old daughter, who also has an 11-year-old son.

“I’m just so sad,” said Cosgrove. “I just want to know, dead or alive, I just want to know. It’s the not knowing.”

Cosgrove believes the last spot her daughter may have been seen in was at a QT gas station located on Highway K.

“I’m up at night, looking out the window for her, I’m looking at my phone for any message,” the crying mother said. “I just want to hear that silly voice, ‘Momma, I’m home.’”

Cosgrove said she and her daughter are extremely close, so it was odd when she hadn’t heard from her all day.

“This is very unlike her,” she said. “She would never not contact me or her son.”

Cosgrove said she doesn’t want to make any assumptions, but has a bad feeling.

“I feel in my heart that someone is holding her against her will,” she said.

Cosgrove said that she feels helpless and all she can do is plead with the community to help find her daughter.

“I love you, please come home,” the mother said.

The family has gone through a lot of hardship recently as they buried their 24-year-old son just two months ago. He died of a heroin overdose.

Police described Steinger as 5'3" tall, weighing 102 pounds, with several tattoos on both arms. She has a tattoo of a cat face on her left hand.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Scott Pierce at 636-379-5646 or spierce@ofallon.mo.us

The family has also set up an email for tips or information to be sent at Bringkellyhome@outlook.com.