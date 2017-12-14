× Man indicted for Walnut Park East murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 25-year-old man for a murder that took place earlier this month in north city.

According to Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on December 3, just after 5 a.m., in the 4700 block of Genevieve Avenue; that’s in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The victim, 27-year-old Cortez Rucker, was found lying in the street near a vehicle. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Woodling said.

Homicide detectives eventually identified and apprehended a suspect, identified as Brandon Jones.

Prosecutors charged Jones with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.