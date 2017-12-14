Groundbreaking for phase 2 of Ballpark Village Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A big change in the St. Louis skyline gets underway Thursday. The "Live! by Loews" concept is the first project from the Cardinals and the Cordish companies.

The mixed use dining and entertainment district will feature a $65 million hotel. It's will bring an upscale hospitality experience to the corner of 8th and Clark.

There will also be a 29 story luxury high rise apartment tower. The will be the first office building constructed in downtown St. Louis since 1989. The Cardinals believe the 500 thousand square foot project will create 1,500 construction jobs and an additional 1,000 permanent new jobs.

"When you add up what they've done at the Arch grounds, the NGA, upgrades to the MX, Union Station, upgrades to Scottrade and now what we`re doing here. I think St. Louis has never been in a better position to take off from here," said St. Louis Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III.

The Leed apartment building is green. It will be designed to reduce energy, water usage and promote indoor air quality.