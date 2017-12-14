Former police officers plead not guilty in bribery case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two former police officers pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court in downtown St. Louis.

Marlon Caldwell, 50, and Cauncenet Brown, 42, were indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to accept bribes in return for disclosing un-redacted police reports.

They each face a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

In a related case last Wednesday St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Terri Owens, chiropractor Dr. Mitchell Davis, and his wife Galina Davis, all pleaded guilty to federal charges arising out of a scheme to obtain un-redacted accident reports for use in Dr. Davis’ practice.

Court documents state that Dr. Davis, who owned and operated Davis Chiropractic Clinic between 2007 to 2016, and his wife, recruited, solicited, and paid individual SLMPD police officers to obtain un-redacted accident reports for them. They then used the information from un-redacted reports to contact victims and offer victims free services at Davis Chiropractic.

According to a press release issued by the United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri: