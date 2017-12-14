Creve Coeur police say robbery suspect follows pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police are looking for the suspects who robbed two different people in residential areas in broad daylight in Creve Coeur and Clayton.

According to police, the first incident took place November 13 around 11:30 a.m. A man was walking along a neighborhood street near Olive and Warson Road when someone approached him from behind, put a gun to his back, and demanded his wallet and phone.

Bank statements show that the suspects then used the victim’s credit card to buy $40 worth of gas at a BP on Chouteau and he was then caught on camera using the card at the Galleria.

On November 20 at around 10:30 a.m., a resident was walking along the area of Demun and Fauquier when a suspect approached, showed a gun, and demanded their money and phone.

The same suspect that was seen using the stolen credit card at the Galleria and was later caught on camera using the victim’s credit card at a Game Stop in Cahokia. Before that, the credit card was used to purchase—you guessed it—$40 worth of gas at the BP station on Chouteau.

Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen leaving the scene in both robberies. They think there may be more than just the one suspect that was caught on camera.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, police ask that you call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600.