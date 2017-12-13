Twins! Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner announce they’re expecting on Instagram

ST. LOUIS, MO — An exciting announcement for a St. Louis native sports broadcaster Joe Buck and his wife, NFL Network reporter, Michelle Beisner. An Instagram post from her verified account says the couple is expecting twins.

Beisner posted a pic with this caption Tuesday, “Hi, Joe Buck and I have some news…..Coming this Spring…..The most incredible blessings of all 👶🏼💙👶🏼💙 #BuckBoys.”

Scroll through the pics to reveal the dog’s sign. It says the couple is having twins.

Buck and Beisner married in April 2014. He has two children from a previous marriage.