St. Louis area McDonald’s offering FREE 10 piece McNuggets through Uber Eats app

ST. LOUIS, MO — Get your McNuggets delivered right to your front door today. Uber Eats is teaming up with McDonald's to give you a free 10 piece chicken McNugget when you order from their app. This offer is good Wednesday between 11am and 10pm.

The service is available at 48 participating restaurants throughout St. Louis. While the McNuggets are free you will still have to pay for the cost of the booking fee which can run around $5 depending on your location. No other purchase is necessary.

