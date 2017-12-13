Search for St. Louis Police Chief intensifies this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The search for the next St. Louis city Police Chief intensifies Wednesday with the eight remaining semi-finalists taking an important test. That is just the beginning of a busy few days for the candidates.

From written tests to in-person interviews to a town hall meeting, the remaining candidates have several challenges ahead of them. The eight semi-finalists will take a management simulation test tonight at Webster University. That will focus on leadership abilities, the ability to prioritize and budget, dealing with human resources issues and more.

Thursday, the candidates will be interviewed in person at Webster by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Citizens Advisory Committee. After all of that, the top six finalists will be picked. They will then appear at a public town hall meeting tomorrow night from 6-8pm downtown at the Saint Louis University Law School. Citizens will be able to ask the candidates questions at that meeting.

On Friday, the Director of Public Safety Judge Jimmie Edwards and Mayor Lyda Krewson will interview the finalists. Of the eight remaining candidates, five are from out of town and three are from the St. Louis Police Department. The makeup of remaining candidates are 50%-70% non-white and one is an African American woman.

This is the first time the city has done a national search for a chief. The out of town candidates are coming in from Phoenix, Baltimore, Chicago and Dallas. When the department was state controlled the hire had to be internal.

Judge Edwards has the authority to pick the new Chief and he wants a new Chief in place by the end of the year.