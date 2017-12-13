× Report: Rape case dropped against Nelly

KING COUNTY, Wash. – The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Washington state has dropped its pursuit of a rape case against entertainer Nelly.

According to TMZ, prosecutors said they cannot move forward with the case because the accuser has stopped cooperating with the investigation, making it impossible to pursue charges.

Nelly (real name Cornell Haynes Jr.) was arrested in October in Auburn, Washington. He was booked for second-degree rape and released hours later without charges being filed.

The police report said the woman called 911 just before 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 and said she was raped on Nelly’s tour bus. The rap star had performed in King County the night before, hours before the phone call.

Later that month, the accuser’s attorney sent a letter to authorities and media in the Seattle area, saying her client wanted to drop the matter and would not testify against the rapper if the case went to court.