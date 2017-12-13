Nominate your Star Student!

KPLR 11 wants to recognize junior or senior students who win on the field, excel in the classroom and inspire others to be the best.

The University of Missouri St. Louis Star Student of the Month will highlight a local student athlete on Sunday Sports Extra with Rich Gould! We need your help locating qualified student athletes. Every month, KPLR 11 and UMSL will selected an outstanding junior or senior student athlete from a Greater St. Louis high school who has demonstrated excellence in athletics, academics and good citizenship.

Monthly winners will receive:

A feature on Sunday Sports Extra with KPLR 11 Sports Director, Rich Gould

Star Student of the Month Trophy

Gift bag from KPLR 11

Contest rules