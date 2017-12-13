Behind the badge: Arnold police officer described as proud husband, father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Ryan [O’Connor] would spend most of his roll calls talking about his children and his wife. “ - Major Brian Carroll, Arnold Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/UtvuXvdw6s — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) December 14, 2017

ARNOLD, Mo. - Most people who know Ryan O’Connor as the first responder who was critically injured by a burglary suspect. But to those who know him, he is also a devoted father and husband. Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Jasmine Huda learned more about the man behind the badge and the latest show of support – an electronic billboard – backing the officer and his family.