Cardinals adding new section to ‘mingle’ at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO — Last week, Fox 2 told you the St. Louis Cardinals removed several sections of seats and were selling the seats in pairs on the team’s website. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals have begun construction to create an area with bars and open spaces similar to those seen at Coors Field in Denver and Petco Park in San Diego.

Colorado Rockies fans can hang out on the third level of Coors Field in an open area with food, drinks, an urban garden setting, VIP cabanas, televisions and live pregame entertainment.

A Cardinals official told the Post the new area in Busch Stadium will feel similar to Ballpark Village, and the new mingling area in the stadium will be open to all fans at the ballpark.

The Post reports an official announcement is expected later this winter.

Fans may still purchase a pair of standard seats for $500. All seats are authenticated with the MLB hologram. The seats saw the 2006 and 2011 World Series Championships and the 2013 National League Championship. Seats must be picked up from the stadium by Dec. 23. Two hundred and fifty pairs were available when the sale began.