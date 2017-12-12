ST. LOUIS, MO — Want to have rock hard abs? Fitness expert Cason from C3 fitness shows Meteorologist Angela Hutti how it's done.
C3 Fitness – How to get the abs you want
-
C3 Fitness- How to burn Thanksgiving Day calories
-
Some of the best exercises to do while traveling
-
Exercises to target your thighs and tone legs
-
C3 Fitness – Dumbbell home workouts
-
C3 Fitness – Dumbbell training to build strength
-
-
C3 Fitness- Core Killer Workout
-
C3 Fitness- Push up workout
-
C3 Fitness – Core fitness
-
C3 Fitness – Quick home workout for people with little time
-
C3 Fitness: The Round Butt Workout
-
-
C3 Fitness – Tabata training demonstration
-
Exercise routine helps those with lower back issues
-
C3 Fitness: Tabata Training