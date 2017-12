Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters responded to a salvage yard fire in the North Riverfront neighborhood late Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. at Riverside Salvage in the 100 block of Humboldt Avenue. Captain Garon Mosby, a spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department, said the fire ignited as employees were working drain fuel from one of the salvaged vehicles. Gusty winds of up to 40 miles an hour helped the fire spread.

The fire quickly spread from vehicle to vehicle in the junkyard, even jumping to a propane tank.

No injuries were reported.