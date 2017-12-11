× Report: Marshall Faulk accused of sexual harassment at NFL Network

ST. LOUIS – Former Rams running back and NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk has been suspended from the NFL Network amid allegations of sexual harassment by a coworker.

According to a report in Bloomberg Business, Faulk is one of several retired players and studio analysts to be suspended.

The allegations, made by a wardrobe stylist at NFL Network, were part of a lawsuit filed against the National Football League.

The accuser said the former players would routinely send her inappropriate pictures, videos, and text messages, and that she had to routinely deal with sexual advances and other misconduct, including groping.

Faulk, along with NFL analysts Heath Evans and Ike Taylor, were suspended pending the result of an investigation. Donovan McNabb was named in the lawsuit but has not yet been suspended.

A former NFL executive was also named in the lawsuit and accused of similar behavior.