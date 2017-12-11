Police use amusing social media posts to help catch criminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police departments across the metro area are using social media to create a buzz to crack crime.

“Next @MensHealthMag cover boy or @vidalsassoon model? Nope, he stuck a gun in a clerk’s face at a 7-11. Call us if you recognize this upstanding citizen.”

That was a tweet by the St. Louis county police department Monday about a suspect they are looking to locate.

That’s just one of their many creative tweets recently. St. Louis County Police Department Social Media Coordinator Vera Culley said people are starting to notice the account has a new sense of humor and more and more people are responding to posts.

A tweet Culley put out in August about a “jorts” wearing suspect was re-tweeted over two hundred times.

“It’s interesting because for years we felt like we couldn’t really be funny because there was such a lack of information going out from police department.” Culley said that had changed and police officers have a sense of humor too.

The Chesterfield Police Department put a note on their Facebook page full of “deer” puns after a deer ran into a resident’s home.

The Ballwin Police Department recently tested sleeping on the sidewalk after reports of intoxicated people were doing just that and Monday they put up a funny sorry about mistaken officer identity.

Culley said not all the posts can be funny but even the humorous ones are helping solve crime.

Here are some of the creative posts from departments around the area: