Local business makes, delivers Christmas wreaths to veterans’ graves across the country

ST. LOUIS – Dark green needles and that familiar fragrant Christmas tree smell filled a warehouse off Pennsylvania Street. They’re made of wire and clippings from balsam fir trees, but the wreaths inside these boxes are precious cargo for one South St. Louis moving company.

“Yeah there’s a lot going on,” says Josh McGuire, McGuire Moving & Storage. “It’s a busy place.”

On Monday morning, McGuire Moving and Storage made it their mission to receive, store, and help deliver thousands of wreaths by Wednesday, so that they can be placed on veteran graves across America on Saturday, December 16.

“Our truck drivers will bring them from Maine to here and then anybody going from here to the West Coast that can’t directly from here will come here and pick up their loads and take them to the West Coast,” says Jeremy Wentzell, Wreaths Across America.

The non-profit organization Wreaths Across America works to remember fallen United States veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom by placing ceremonial wreaths on veterans’ graves from Arlington National Cemetery to Jefferson Barracks.

“This is our first time hosting the cross doc facility for the Midwest. It’s a lot of work sometimes and then standing around and waiting for the next truck to come in,” Wentzell says. “But overall, it’s hard not to enjoy it because everybody that walks in seems to enjoy doing something charitable. So they tend to be in a good mood.”

Whether it’s the season or their civic duty, the crews at McGuire will be working nonstop until Wednesday to make sure the wreaths get out the doors, on the trucks and delivered in time for Saturday morning.