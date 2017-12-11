Blueberry Hill holding Reedy Press reboot party after massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — They lost everything in a massive warehouse fire last month, but today you can help them get back on their feet. They're calling it the Reedy Press reboot. It's an event bringing together authors who lost inventory in a massive warehouse fire in south St. Louis in November. Reedy Press Publishing lost an estimated 200,000 books in the fire.

Several local authors had to cancel book signing events and have lost holiday gift sales. Many of the books highlight St. Louis attractions, making them popular gifts around the holidays, so local book stores are also feeling the hit.

Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop is hosting a fundraiser Monday night to help Reedy Press and its authors recover, reprint and rebuild. The event is from 6pm to 9 pm. Local authors will share St. Louis stories beginning at 7pm. Admission is $20 per person and includes hors d`oeuvres, entertainment and a chance to pre-order some of the publisher`s best-selling books.