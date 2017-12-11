Ballwin police post pics to prove teens are not driving their vehicles

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ballwin police are assuring residents that teens are not commandeering their vehicles. A Facebook post by the police department says that alarmed citizens probably say one of their officers transporting a prisoner. They even posted a picture that shows officer in question.

“We received a call from a concerned citizen who saw who they believed to be teenagers operating a marked Ballwin patrol vehicle. It was quickly determined that the driver of the patrol vehicle was Officer Rock, accompanied by a prisoner she was transporting. While she may appear to be 14 years of age, we promise she is above the age of 21, the legal age to be a police officer as defined by the State of Missouri statute. As always, pictures have been attached so you can visualize the call for yourself.”

This is the police report: