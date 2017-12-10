St. Louis Blues, hockey fans show support for area First Responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - After beating the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night, the St. Louis Blues returned home to host the Buffalo Sabres at Scottrade Center on Sunday for First Responders Night

Fans were invited to show their support of our local fire, police and EMT departments by purchasing a special theme ticket. $5.00 per ticket will go back to local charities including Backstoppers, Inc. and Lifesaving Foundation. There were other fundraisers during the game.

Blues fans with tickets to the game were invited to arrive early and watch as city of St. Louis and St. Louis county police officers and firefighters faced off in a hockey game, which also featured former Blues Barret Jackman, Terry Jake, Cam Janssen, Kelly Chase, and Jamie Rivers.

The Fire Department won the game 8-3.