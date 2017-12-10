O’Fallon, IL police help children bring Christmas to their families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON , ILLINOIS - The O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event Sunday where nearly 50 children were selected to go on a holiday shopping spree with police officers. The event helps provide less fortunate families a nice Christmas.

The O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 198 hosted the event.

“Normally our budget is $8,000. We try and take 30 kids, but we are aiming to raise $13,000 and take 45 kids. Our goal is to spend it all on these young kids and make their Christmas a cheerful and happy one,” said Det. Brian Gimpel.

The children were chosen with assistance from the various schools in the O’Fallon area.

Officers enjoy giving back to the community and say they were impressed that many of the kids were excited to spend the money on their siblings and parents

”This is one of the most favorite events of the year. Most of the cops come out on their own time. They enjoy the event and they get so much out of it here,” Sgt. Michael Mojzis.