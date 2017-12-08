Police investigate car break-ins in Swansea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, Ill. – Neighborhoods in Swansea, Illinois have been hit hard by car break-ins this week. Authorities are warning residents to be alert, especially during this holiday season.

Swansea police have issued what’s called a ‘code red alert’ to residents warning them to keep their car doors locked and report any suspicious activity.

At least nine cars were rummaged through on Wednesday night in two neighborhoods within a half-mile of one another. The incidents happened in the northwestern part of Swansea, around Wolf Branch Elementary and Middle schools. Police said the break-ins were along Green Haven Drive, Mimosa Avenue, Buckland Court, and Scotsdale Drive.

Police said all of the vehicles were unlocked, so there was no forced entry. All told, police reported some change, packs of soda, and retirement paperwork containing Social Security information were among the items taken.

Investigators are calling these break-ins crimes of opportunity.

Police may review surveillance video from cameras mounted outside of one home in the impacted areas to see if the video may offer any clues in the case.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.