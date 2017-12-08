Official Rules: UMSL Star Student

Star Student of the Month Contest – 2017-2018

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL REQUIRED FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

KPLR 11 LLC (“Sponsor”) will conduct the Star Student of the Month Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes Nominator’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Official Rules. The Contest is void where prohibited and outside the Contest area set forth below.

Eligibility: The following eligibility requirements apply to you if you wish to nominate someone for consideration as a nominee in the Contest (in which case you are a “Nominator”) or if you are nominated for consideration as a nominee (in which case you are a “Nominee”). Nominators must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Nominees must be legal US residents, at least 15 years old or above and high school junior or senior students and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of Sponsor, KPLR LLC, Tribune Media Company, and of University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate as either a Nominator or Nominee. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Contest Period: The Contest begins on or around December 11, 2017 at 4:00 AM CT and ends on April 30, 2018, at 11:59 PM CT (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period will be divided into twelve monthly entry periods (each, a “Monthly Entry Period”). The first Monthly Entry Period begins on the beginning of the Contest Period and ends on January 30, 2018 at 11:59 PM CT. Subsequent Monthly Entry Periods begin at 12:01 AM CT on the first of the Monthly Entry Period and end on the last day of the Monthly Entry Period at 11:59 PM CT. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, enter online at www.KPLR11.com/Contest (the “Contest Page”), by accurately completing the online application entry form as instructed. Required fields include but are not limited to: Nominator’s first & last name, address, phone number and email address, and complete information about the Nominee including first & last name, phone number and email address as well as a description of nominee’s GPA, academic, athletic and community involvement achievements. Nominees must be in their Junior or Senior year in high school. All form fields must be completed. You may nominate yourself if you wish.

Additionally, each Nominator must also submit a persuasive essay of no more than 150 words clearly communicating why the Nominee is a great student athlete in our community through their actions in the classroom, in their sport(s) and in with community (the “Essay”). (Collectively, the entry information and Essay will be referred to as the “Nomination.”)

All entry information (but not the Essays) becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete Nominations will not be eligible. Nominations are accepted and kept throughout the duration of the Contest for consideration of selection at any time.

Each month, starting in January, 2018 through May, 2018, one Nomination will be selected by a panel of judges designated by Sponsor and UMSL based upon the persuasiveness of the Essay in showing the Nominee’s achievements in academics, athletics and value to the community in ways large and small as well as the Nominee’s good heartedness toward the community. Non-winning Nominations will carry over from one Monthly Entry Period to the next.

Nominators may be required to become registered users of the website on which the Contest Page is located. A Nominator may submit more than one Nomination but may not nominate the same Nominee more than once. Entries submitted in excess of the above limit by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Duplicate entries will not be accepted. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed.

Each Nomination must satisfy all of the following Submission Requirements:

Your Essay must fully comply with any and all terms of use, user conditions and/or submission guidelines at the Contest Page (collectively, the “Website Terms”), which are incorporated into and made a part of these Submission Requirements. Your Essay must be original to and written only by you. Your Essay must be in English. Your Essay must be truthful, non-defamatory, and otherwise appropriate for publication or broadcast, must not reference any identifiable trademark, logo or trade name, and must not describe or depict any obscene, provocative or otherwise inappropriate content or invade any person’s privacy or other rights.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion and at any time during the Contest, that any Nomination (or part thereof) violates the Submission Requirements, is otherwise unsuitable, offensive, or in poor taste, or otherwise violates these Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to remove and disqualify the Nomination at any time. Sponsor retains sole discretion as to whether any Nomination satisfies the Submission Requirements and the Rules. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator warrants that (a) the Essay is original to and was created solely by the Nominator and has not been copied, in whole or in part, from a copyrighted or proprietary work belonging to someone else, (b) the Essay does not violate any copyright laws, and does not plagiarize, libel, slander, defame, disparage, or otherwise infringe on or violate the rights of any third parties or violate state or federal student privacy laws, (c) Nominator is legally entitled to submit the Nomination in the Contest; (d) the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Nomination by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third party rights, including those of any person who is mentioned or depicted therein; and (e) the Nomination complies in all respects with these Rules, including the Submission Requirements and Website Terms. Each Nominator further agrees to indemnify and hold Sponsor, KPLR, LLC, Tribune Media Company, University of Missouri – St. Louis, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of all of these, harmless from and against any and all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such Nominator of such warranties or representations made by Nominator or of these Rules. By submitting a Nomination, Nominator grants to Sponsor (and to those acting on Sponsor’s behalf) a non-exclusive, perpetual, world-wide royalty-free license (and waive all moral rights in and to the Essay) to display or otherwise use the Essay on the Contest Page and any related sites in connection with this Contest.

Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the winning Contest Nominators and Nominees within three days of the end of each Monthly Entry Period. Both the Nominator and Nominee must agree to appear on-air during a segment on KPLR 11 as set forth below. Should Nominator and Nominee not agree to appear on-air, winning Nominator/Nominee will be disqualified. Winning Nominators and Nominees may be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winning Nominator/Nominee. A potential winner will be disqualified if: (a) Nominator or Nominee does not respond within 72 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a Nominator or Nominee does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Rules; and/or (d) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner from among all eligible entries for that Monthly Entry Period by the selection process set forth herein or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize: Each Monthly Entry Period one winning Nominee will receive a $250.00 prize from KPLR 11 and University of Missouri St. Louis. Prize will include a gift card to the UMSL Spirit Shop, and items from KPLR 11 including logo merchandise. There are twelve (9) total prizes. Winning Nominators and Nominees will also agree to be available for an on-air appearance on KPLR 11 (the “Appearance”). Appearances are scheduled for the 2nd week after the close of each Monthly Entry Period. The Appearance will take place at the nominee’s school on a mutually agreeable date or at KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, between the hours of 10:00am CT and 2:00pm CT, and the duration of the Appearance will be in KPLR’s sole discretion. Winning Nominators and Nominees agree to comply with and conform to generally accepted broadcast standards with regard to conduct, dress and language during their appearances on KPLR 11, and such compliance will be determined by KPLR 11 staff in their sole discretion. KPLR reserves the right to reschedule the date of the Appearance because of breaking news, technical problems or unforeseen scheduling conflicts. KPLR 11 reserves the right to conduct parts of or all of the Appearance without broadcasting it on television, or to record the Appearance and broadcast it on a later date. Appearance has no cash value, and, if Appearance is not provided for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. Properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for under these Rules.

Prize Restrictions: Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, are the sole responsibility of the winners. Publicity Release: By participating in the Contest, each Nominator acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that Nominator’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winning Nominator’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. ANY ATTEMPT BY A NOMINATOR TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS PROHIBITED AND MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to Sponsor, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning more than $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by Nominators, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of Nominations per these Rules, (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, it will determine the winner for the Monthly Entry Period in which the Contest is cancelled by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning Nominations received for that Monthly Entry Period as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Contest, Sponsor will post notice on the Contest Page. By entering, Nominators represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any Nominator who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Nominator or Nominee at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prize received by the winner, no Nominator will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor has the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Official Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, KPLR, LLC, Tribune Media Company, Weber Chevrolet, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of each (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, or from participation in and/or entry into the Contest or any Contest-related activity and for acceptance, delivery, or use of any prize; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each Nominator agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the Nominator’s participation in the Contest, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s) and assume no responsibility for: (a) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (b) failure of any Nomination to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (c) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of Nominations, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit a Nominator’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (e) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (f) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of Nominations and/or entry information, (g) Nominations that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by Nominator. Any expenses incurred by the Nominator during the Nomination process are the sole responsibility of each Nominator and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

Choice of Law/Forum: All Nominators agree, by participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Contest, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The courts of Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contest. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KPLR 11, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by May 30, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT) at Sponsor’s business offices or online at http://www.fox2now.com or http://www.kplr11.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KPLR 11, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT) after May 30, 2018. Requests for winners list must be received by January 31, 2016. Sponsor: KPLR, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This Contest, and all Contest material, are © 2017 by Tribune Media Company. All rights reserved.