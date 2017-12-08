× Giancarlo Stanton rejects trade to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – Baseball’s best player says “no thanks” to St. Louis.

Cardinals management confirmed Friday afternoon that the club was no longer in the running to acquire Giancarlo Stanton, the reigning National League MVP.

St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said the team had a deal in place with the Miami Marlins to get Stanton, but the outfielder would not waive his no-trade clause.

“While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season,” DeWitt said.

Stanton, 28, just completed the third year of a massive 13-year, $325 million contract with the Marlins.

“We felt this was a great landing spot for him, but it was not meant to be,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.