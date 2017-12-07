Aldermanic Committee considers competing marijuana bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis aldermen consider two competing marijuana bills today. The issue goes before the legislation committee this morning.

One bill introduced by Alderwoman Megan Green would remove the possibility of jail time for petty marijuana possession. The other, proposed by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, would reduce punishment meaning a reduction of fines for any person who is arrested with 35 grams or less.

The current maximum fine is $500. Reed's proposal would set the fine at $25.

No public testimony is scheduled at today's committee meeting.