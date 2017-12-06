Teen charged with raping younger classmate at New York school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - An 18-year-old student at The Washington Irving Campus in New York City is behind bars after allegedly raping a 16-year-old classmate at school, according to WPIX.

Jevon Martin was arrested after the alleged Monday morning assault at the school near Gramercy Park, officials said. The victim is 16 years old. Police sources told WPIX the two students knew each other.

Martin allegedly pushed the victim to the floor, pulled down her pants and raped her, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told police she repeatedly told Martin to "stop" and pushed against Martin's face and shoulder.

No other identifying information was immediately available.

“This troubling incident was immediately reported and we are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation," an Education Department spokesperson said. "We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are providing the campus with additional guidance and safety supports.”

Martin was arraigned Tuesday. He was charged with rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.