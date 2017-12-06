Small plane crashes at gas station near Spirit Airport; 1 person dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Spirit of St. Louis Airport Police and local firefighters responded to a nearby gas station Wednesday afternoon following a report of a plane crash.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, was preparing to land at the airport just before 3 p.m. when it crashed at the BP gas station in the 100 block of Long Road Crossing Drive. The aircraft was flying from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Chesterfield, an airport spokesperson said.

An employee at the gas station reported the plane crashed in the business parking lot. An eyewitness said the plane was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters spread a grey tarp over the front portion of the aircraft. The pilot perished in the crash. Attempts were made to rescue the pilot, but the flames were too strong.

Air traffic controllers temporarily closed Spirt of St. Louis Airport. The airport was reopened by 3:25 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash and will investigate.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.