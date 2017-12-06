Several injured after car collides with Metro bus near cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A car crashed into a Metro bus overnight injuring several passengers. The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. on West Florissant Avenue at Emerson.

Police say the bus driver saw the driver of the car lose control and spin out, hitting the bus. The bus went through a fence, ending up in Bellfontaine Cemetery.

Eight people were on the bus, including the driver. The drivers of the car and bus had the most serious injuries.

Some of the bus passengers offered them help.

The passengers on the bus also went to the hospital. Some suffered cuts and bruises.