Local leaders break bread at meeting of St. Louis Regional Crime Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Region Crime Commission sat down Wednesday evening to discuss violent crime in the area.

The commission, which meets six times a year, invites local leaders from around the bi-state area to the meetings.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen was in attendance Wednesday, along with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, the city circuity attorney, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, and local police chiefs.

The group discusses what they have going on their respective offices and how they can better support each other to make things more efficient.

On Wednesday, the pressing topic appeared to be the overwhelming need to get more of the guns off the streets.