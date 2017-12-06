‘I want to kill children:’ Message on teacher’s projector sparks investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly typed out an inappropriate message to students this week.

"Silent reading ...I want to kill children but I am a loving Christian man who never would hurt a flee so please sit down and read," the 8th grade teacher at Otho E. Stuart Middle School in Commerce City, Colorado allegedly wrote.

A parent sent KDVR a photo of the message.

The school is located near Chambers and E 104th.

The school district says they are investigating the incident and says that students were not in danger, and the school's principal, Fabricio Velez, wrote this letter to parents: