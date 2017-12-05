The importance of joy and hope in children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Two of the words that we hear often during the month of December are joy and hope. Today we discuss the importance of children having hope and joy and what that means for child development and strong relationships.

Mr. Z, Steve Zwolak, CEO of LUME Institute and executive director of University City Children's Center, explains.

When children don't have hope they probably, in their minds, have failed at something or didn't get what they wanted. So when they fail or try to do something and it doesn't happen, they learn resiliency because they bounce back.

When children bounce back they have a sense of joy because they overcame something or they learned about something.

Hope and Joy are on the other end of disappointment.