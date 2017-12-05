Blues, comptroller again at odds over renovation funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City Comptroller Darlene Green said Tuesday she will now cut the checks to pay for upgrades at the Scottrade Center.

The St. Louis Blues and Green have been battling in court over the $64 million dollar funding agreement since August.

About a week ago, a judge ordered Green to sign the agreement between the city and the blues, which she did Monday. However, she also said she would hold on to the documents.

That lead to the latest twist in the case Monday, when the Blues filed a motion for contempt of court against Green.

The blues argued by not delivering the documents, Green was still holding up the issuance of bonds. The team wanted Green to pay $1,000 for each day she did not turn over the documents.

On Monday afternoon, a St. Louis circuit judge heard arguments for the Blues contempt of court motion against Green and a motion from Green to change the judge's order.

The judge did not decide on either of those motions, but Green's attorneys showed up ready to hand over the documents.

Green said she has done everything to fight an agreement she says will hurt the city's credit.

The blues already have their new scoreboard, and are ready to get started on the other work this agreement will pay for.

"This is one of those situations where when a local government or any government for that matter says we are going to do something, people act based on that representation," said Kiel Center Partners Spokesman Jeff Rainford. "The Kiel Center Partners are acting based on the representation from the city through approval from the Board of Aldermen, the board of estimate and the mayor that the city is going to do this deal."

Green's office said she will still appeal the judge's original ruling that she had to sign off on the agreement. Another lawsuit against the funding agreement filed by Alderwoman Cara Spencer is scheduled to go to trial next week.