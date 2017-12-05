Authorities search for suspect after police chase ends near Overland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. _A Maryland Heights police chase, involving a stolen car, ended with one suspect in custody and another still on the loose. The incident began about 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Lackland and Schuetz.

Investigators say Maryland Heights police attempted to pull over a silver Hyundai when the driver tried to hit a Maryland Heights police car and sped away. That`s when the chase started east on Page Avenue.

During the chase the Hyundai, which was stolen from St. Peters, struck the Maryland Heights police officer`s vehicle.

The chase ended at Page and Crystal in Vinita Park, when the stolen car was involved in a crash with another car. At that point, the two suspects exited the Hyundai and started running.

Police caught one suspect a short time later but the second suspect got away. Authorities have not released any information about either suspect.

No one was hurt in the crash involving the stolen car and another vehicle at Page and Crystal.

One Maryland Heights officer suffered a minor injury during the foot chase and arrest.