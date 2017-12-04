Woman shot while driving on I-270 in Bellfontaine Neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. _The Major Case Squad is investigating after a woman was shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 270 between 367 and Halls Ferry in Bellefontaine Neighbors Saturday night (Dec. 2). The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for a silver car driven by a black man. Both were seen near the location at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-581-4536 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).