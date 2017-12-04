Suspect charged after Imo’s delivery driver kills robber during shootout

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting involving an Imo’s pizza delivery driver. The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued warrants for one count of Murder 2nd and one count of Robbery 1st against Montel Smith, 24, of the 1400 block of Hoage.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

The delivery driver shot and killed a man who tried to rob him in south St. Louis on Thursday, November 30.

Officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Spring around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The victim, a 41-year-old white male, told police he was in the process of delivering food when two men attempted to rob him.

One of the suspects struck the man in the head with a firearm. The same suspect started to fire shots at him when he ran back to his vehicle.

The delivery driver returned fire with his own handgun and was not hit during the gunfight. Smith fled the scene on foot.

The pizza delivery driver, who suffered a cut to his head, was able to return to work after the attempted robbery. That is where he called police.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, the suspect’s body was found near Spring and Taft avenues. The pizza delivery driver turned his gun over to police so they can further investigate the incident.

Police believe the shooting was justified and the death of the robber does not count toward the city’s total homicides.

The city stands at 194 homicides for 2017. Justified cases include self defense and fatal police shootings.