St. Charles County Police Department striving for CALEA Accreditation

O'FALLON, Mo. _The St. Charles County Police Department has opened it's doors to an assessment from public safety experts. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is examining all aspects of the department's policy, procedures, management, operations and support services.

The department volunteered for the assessment, in hopes of gaining accreditation from the agency. As part of the process, the community is invited to offer comments at a public information session Monday, December 4.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Charles County Police Department in O'fallon, Missouri.