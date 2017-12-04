Police Raise Money For Murdered Wellston Father of 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The North County Police Cooperative has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of a Wellston man shot to death Sunday. Steven Combs, 41, was a father of 16 children, and had another on the way.

Major Steve Runge with North County Police Cooperative said he and others in the department feel for Combs' grieving family. So, they established the GoFundMe account to help offset funeral expenses and anything else the family should need.

Runge said this case was so touching because the amount of children now left fatherless in this case, so close to the holidays.

"Of course we have sympathy and empathy for the family. I've never done this before but if there is ever a time to do it,now is the time," said Runge.

Runge kicked off the fundraiser, donating $100 out of his own pocket.

Runge said a unknown man shot Combs five times Sunday as he washed his girlfriend's car in the 6200 block of Bartmer next to Wellston's industrial district. He said Combs was" a good guy from Wellston" who worked for a very successful towing company.

Monday, detectives were reviewing surveillance cameras in the area, hoping they could get a good look at the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

If you'd like to help the family, here's a link to the GoFundMe page. They have a goal of reaching $5,000.​