Missouri lieutenant governor wants new veterans’ home head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is calling for the top two officials at the state run veteran’s home in St. Louis to be ousted.

Parson made the call in a news conference Monday. It comes after families of the veterans receiving care at the more than 300-bed home in Bellefontaine Neighbors made allegations of abuse and neglect.

Fox2 began to follow the allegations after several dozen families held a news conference in October, but Parson said his office has been investigating the facility since February, shortly after he took office.

Parson said his office has heard many of the same stories Fox 2 heard at that news conference, including veterans being given improper medications or incorrect administration of medications.

Parson said his office uncovered questionable use of anti-psychotics and medications being given without the approval of a primary care doctor. Parson also said his office found the home has difficulty attracting and retaining qualified staff.

Parson pointed to several pieces of evidence he believes should lead to the dismissal of Administrator Rolando Carter and Assistant Administrator Aneeqa Khan.

The office released documents showing Carter had hired Khan despite her license being censured by the state health department in 2015.

The office also released two bankruptcy filings for Carter, and a letter from Carter to employees that Parson likened to a “gag order.”

“My job is to advocate for the veterans of this state,” Parson said. “And I know what I believe to be wrongdoing in that home, and they need to be replaced.”

Parson’s probe is one of five investigations at the facility this year. Gov. Eric Greitens announced the Department of Public Safety would contract with a firm to investigate in mid-November. ​