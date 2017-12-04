Man carjacked outside Toys “R” Us in Sunset Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. _The Sunset Hills Police Department is investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of the Toys "R" Us store (3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd) Sunday morning (Dec. 3).

The victim parked his car in the lot around 7:30 a.m. when a man who was the passenger in another vehicle approached him, showed a gun, and told the victim to run. The suspect took the victim’s 2013 black Dodge Challenger with a red stripe down the hood.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon Dodge Challenger with tinted windows and damage to the trunk and front end of the vehicle. Both Challengers were last seen traveling eastbound on Interstate 44 at a high rate of speed.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, between 5'9" and 6' tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue skull cap and blue hooded shirt with white strings.

Police are urging people to call 911 if they think they’re being followed or watched, especially if they own a Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.