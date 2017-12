Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _National Cookie Day is a holiday you don't want to miss. But today it's not just about the cookies.

Cinnabon is using the holiday as a way to mash-up two favorite sweets. The chain is releasing its "Cookie BonBites."

They're a mini version of the classic cinnamon roll, inside of a chocolate chip cookie shell.

One will cost you 2.99 and a half dozen is 9.99.

There are two locations in St. Louis. South County Center opens at 9 a.m. and the St. Louis Galleria opens at 10 a.m.